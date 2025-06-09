Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will appear before Congress this week for the first time since his tumultuous confirmation to discuss the fiscal 2026 military budget, even though the full White House request for his department has yet to be released.
Hegseth is scheduled to appear before both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees on Tuesday and before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday. All three hearings are intended to be focused on funding issues for the next fiscal year.
But questions from lawmakers are unlikely to stay only on that topic.
Democratic lawmakers have already discussed plans to grill Hegseth on his use of non-secure messaging platforms ahead of overseas airstrikes, policy decisions ending outreach programs to women and minority recruits and the high-profile dismissals of multiple defense officials in recent months.
The defense secretary will be accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine in his first post-confirmation testimony, as well. Caine replaced Gen. CQ Brown after the latter was fired by President Donald Trump in February for unspecified reasons.
Last week, Senate leaders said they didn’t expect specifics on the president’s defense budget plan for several more weeks. But lawmakers said they need to press forward on the issue now to have any hope of reaching a funding deal by October, the start of the new fiscal year.
Tuesday, June 10Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Navy/Marine Corps Budget
Navy Secretary John Phelan, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Middle East/Africa Posture
Gen. Michael Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, and Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, will testify on current challenges and the fiscal 2026 budget request.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — H-140 Capitol
FY2026 Defense Budget
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Pending Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations.
Senate Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 192 Dirksen
FY2026 Defense Budget
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.
House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn
FY2026 VA/Military Construction Budget
The full committee will mark up its draft of the VA appropriations bill for fiscal 2026.
Wednesday, June 11House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Navy/Marine Corps Budget
Navy Secretary John Phelan, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.
House Veterans' Affairs — 11 a.m. — 360 Cannon
Pending Legislation
The subcommittee on economic opportunity will consider several pending bills.
House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Army Munition Industrial Base
Department officials will testify on challenges and strategy with the Army munitions industrial base.
Thursday, June 12Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Central Command
Gen. Michael Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, will testify on current challenges and the fiscal 2026 budget request.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
FY2026 Defense Budget
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Pending Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations.
Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 192 Dirksen
Army Budget
Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.
