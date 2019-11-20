KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two U.S. service members were killed on Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” officials from Resolute Support, the Kabul-based headquarters overseeing U.S. and NATO operations in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

Wednesday’s crash brought the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the 18-year war.

The U.S. military statement added that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of their next of kin is complete.