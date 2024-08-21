The Army has fired a string of senior enlisted leaders in recent months, and at least one former command sergeant major faces a court-martial for domestic violence allegations.

Recent reliefs span Army commands around the globe, and do not appear to be connected.

Most recently, former Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Rubio of 5th Squadron, 15th Cavalry Regiment, was arraigned Aug. 14 on two counts of domestic violence at Fort Moore, Georgia, according to the Army court docket.

That docket indicates Rubio has pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled for November.

Rubio was relieved from his position on March 25, “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his leadership ability,” an Army spokesperson told Military Times.

Meanwhile, near the nation’s capital, Command Sgt. Maj. Harold “Ed” Jarrell, the senior enlisted leader for 1st Information Operations Command, was relieved of command on Aug. 13.

That followed the firing five days earlier of Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, the senior enlisted leader of both Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the Army’s Military District of Washington.

The Army has declined to explain why Jarrell and Knapp were let go, but statements from their respective units said there was a “loss of trust and confidence” in them.

Last month, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Carlson was relieved of his duties with the 173rd Airborne Brigade after an investigation that officials said “pertained to alcohol-related incidents.”

“The incidents that led to his relief were alcohol-related,” Lt. Col. Alex Tignor, an Army spokesperson, told Military Times.

Tignor added that “the substantiated conduct which led to the relief decision was non-criminal in nature.”

Citing privacy law, Tignor declined to comment on recent media reports that outlined other allegations against Carlson, which could not be independently verified by Military Times.

This series of firings among top leaders, some of which came in swift succession, are not unique to the Army.

This year, the Air Force fired an operations group commander as well as the commander of the 96th Test Wing Civil Engineer Group. The Navy ousted the commanding officer of an expeditionary sea base amid an investigation into a soft grounding the ship suffered earlier this year, as well as the commanding officer of an amphibious transport dock.

The Marine Corps relieved leaders of its West Coast infantry school and the commander of an infantry battalion in California as well.

