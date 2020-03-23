News

How is your command responding to the pandemic? We need to hear from sailors.

1 hour ago
The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship is seen docked at Naval Base San Diego Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Diego. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he has asked the Navy to prepare its two hospital ships — the USNS Mercy and the USNS Comfort in New York — for deployment to aid against the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Is your local command providing good information?

Is your command helping people to keep their distance and limit exposure to the virus’s spread?

How is your command maintaining readiness during this difficult time?

Is your command supporting military families as they face these new challenges?

Navy Times wants to hear from sailors about how things are going at the local level.

Email Managing Editor Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com. Please include you contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will be happy to withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

