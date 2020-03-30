U.S. Army Garrison Daegu killing it on social media via the #KillTheVirus COVID-19 awareness campaign

We’ve told you about some of the military COVID-19-related social media missteps, but here’s how it’s done right.

Not only were several U.S. military posts in South Korea among the first to test troops for coronavirus, but in an effort to #KillTheVirus, U.S. Forces Korea social media accounts have been killing it.

Like this latest effort, one in a series by U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, playing off popular war movies. In this case Stripes, the classic 1981 comedy directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Warren Oates, P. J. Soles, Sean Young, and John Candy.

Some units train at social distancing to #KILLtheVirus! pic.twitter.com/wMFMTkkDvq — U.S. Army Garrison Daegu (@USAGDaegu) March 30, 2020

The garrison was also inspired by Patton, the 1970 biopic starring a scene-chewing George Scott.

In a reminder to have troops about the importance of a health diet during the COVID-19 pandemic, the garrison turned to the classic Robert Duvall “smells like victory” scene from the 1979 epic Apocalypse Now.

Nutrition is always important. It’s even more important right now! Eat healthy foods to #KILLtheVirus. pic.twitter.com/tHOTDzGy3H — U.S. Army Garrison Daegu (@USAGDaegu) March 26, 2020

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

But @USADaegu doesn’t always go back that far, playing off the 2014 WWII tank thriller Fury, starring Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf and Logan Lerman.

Still, no retrospective, social media or otherwise, would be complete without a mention of the 1970 WWII caper comedy, Kelly’s Heroes.

And especially one of the most popular characters of all time, the Donald Sutherland-crafted Oddball.