Joint Chiefs chairman says permanent basing overseas needs reconsideration

The military’s top officer, and the president’s senior military adviser, is joining a growing chorus of senior defense officials who have questioned the need for permanently stationing troops around the world.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shared concerns on Thursday that the post-World War II/Cold War-era model of sending troops and their families overseas for years-long tours is no longer the best idea.

“I think it’s time we take a hard look at that,” Milley said during remarks at the virtual Washington Defense Forum. “I think we have too much infrastructure overseas, and too much permanent infrastructure.”

That large and obvious presence is an insurance policy for some allies, he said, as it makes them feel safe from adversaries like Russia, China and North Korea.

“But I think from a strategic standpoint and an operational standpoint, I’m not so sure that is a strong move,” he added,

That presence puts a target on American troops, and more importantly, the families they bring with them to duty stations in Japan, Korea, Germany and more.

Two B-1B Lancers land during a bomber task force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 21. Airmen with the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducted missions to showcase Air Force Global Strike Command’s abilities to deliver long-range strike options to geographic combatant commanders. (Staff Sgt. David Owsianka/Air Force)

“I have a problem with that,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with us, those of us in uniform, being in harm’s way ― this is what we get paid for. This is what our job is, right?”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

The answer is probably more rotational deployments, he added, like those that already happen in Korea, Germany and Guam, where U.S.-based units forward deploy for nine months, or so, without making a full permanent change-of-station move.

The Defense Department has been making baby steps in that direction for several years, with the Army’s brigade rotations to Korea and Germany, and, more recently, the Air Force’s bomber task force to Guam, among others.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper in July announced another push in that direction, calling for the draw down of the Germany-based 2nd Cavalry Regiment back to the U.S., to be replaced by another heel-to-toe rotation that would forward deploy to Eastern Europe.

That model has also been on the table for the Indo-Pacific, where most U.S. troops are stationed on full-service bases with their families, in northeast Asia.

But DoD is looking to spread that out as it continues to manage China’s growing influence in that massive swath of the world, taking a look at rotational deployments to train with smaller countries like Palau, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and others.

“I don’t think we’re looking to have fixed bases in fixed places, right?” an INDOPACOM official told reporters in Hawaii in early September.

If there are, Milley said Thursday, they should have an express strategic purpose, rather than out of tradition.

“That will be a major muscle movement for the Department of Defense,” he said. “And, frankly, there’s not a lot of enthusiasm to do what I just said, but I do think that’s necessary.”