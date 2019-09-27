Since the 1980s, the U.S. Navy has maintained dominance over the seas and ushered in the most formidable war machine in human history — a nuclear-powered, ballistic-missile submarine.

The arsenal of Trident II D5 nuclear missiles from a single vessel can deliver unimaginable devastation. For example, the W88 warhead carries the explosive power of 455 kilotons of TNT.

Today, the U.S. strategic submarine fleet fulfills a deterrent mission as a preventive measure against a foreign nuclear attack. That mission is enabled by nuclear power, which allows the ship to sail silently and reliably.

A nuclear reactor that could power a small town propels each of the submarines. It takes a crew of more than 125 highly trained sailors to operate the reactor, manage nuclear weapons and navigate the 500-foot boat undersea.

The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine Pennsylvania transits the Hood Canal on Dec. 27, 2017, while returning to its homeport at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Wash., following a routine strategic deterrent patrol. (Navy)

The Navy’s Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine Pennsylvania is one of 14 such “boomers.” But there’s something special about this particular boat: Five of its former sailors went on to new careers at three different national laboratories around the country.

Will Zywiec is a nuclear engineer and Albert “AJ” Diaz is a cybersecurity analyst at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, an installation in California that also hosts Sandia National Laboratories. That’s where Stephen Tulabut serves as a senior electrical engineer.

Brian Lilly is a chief health physics technician at Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago. I’m also a federal project director at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne Site Office.

According to DOE, the agency supports 17 national laboratories because they “tackle the critical scientific challenges of our time … and possess unique instruments and facilities, many of which are found nowhere else in the world.”

The laboratories fulfill a multitude of different missions, from basic science research for the Office of Science to nuclear security for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Many of the laboratories started during World War II’s Manhattan Project, which also helped to create the nuclear propulsion and weapons technology used on submarines today.

Forming the federal backbone for science and technology technology investment, these laboratories support our national security by making our military and economy stronger. While the research outcomes can earn high rewards, the operating environments often carry high risks.

And that’s why military veterans make great candidates for jobs at national laboratories. They’re comfortable with performing under pressure during moments that carry heavy consequences. Life on a nuclear sub, for example, equips veterans with technical skills necessary for a laboratory setting, plus soft skills such as leadership and teamwork that make them great employees.

While veteran unemployment is at an all-time low, underemployment — being overqualified, underutilized or unfulfilled at work — remains a key concern.

The military prepared these five veterans for a successful transition to careers in science.

Working at national laboratories fulfill their desire to continue serving after taking off the uniform.

All of us can benefit from a policy that encourages greater engagement between military veterans and national laboratories.