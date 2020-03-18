COVID-19 spreads to a second sailor on Boxer

A second sailor on the amphibious assault ship Boxer tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has upended the US in recent days, according to a Navy release.

A Navy release said there was no evidence the sailor aboard the San Diego-based ship came into contact with the first sailor who tested positive earlier this week.

Coronavirus reaches Naval Base San Diego Pentagon officials told Navy Times that the sailor is quarantined at home.

“The Sailor is currently isolated at their home and restricted in movement in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines,” the release said.

A virus outbreak on ships is particularly worrying because sailors work, eat and sleep in very close quarters, meaning contagious illnesses can spread rapidly. The ship is taking extrordinary measures to contain the spread of the virus, the Navy release said.

“Boxer has developed an aggressive mitigation strategy to minimize spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our force," the release said, including enforcing social distancing, screening personnel as they board the ship and having watchstanders wear nitrile gloves.

Additionally, work stations are being wiped down regularly with antiseptic wipes and sailors are sleeping in racks that are at least six feet apart from the closest neighbor in the berthing, according to the release.

The Boxer came under fire in a Pro Publica story for a wardroom meeting that crammed more than 80 chiefs and officers into the small room immediately after it was discovered that a sailor had contracted COVID-19, the investigative news outlet reported.

CNN reporter Barbara Starr tweeted Wednesday that 89 service members so far have tested positive for the coronavirus.