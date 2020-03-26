How is the new force-wide travel ban affecting you and your family? We need to hear from sailors.

Have you been impacted by the new stop-movement order that has halted all travel across the Defense Department?

How is this affecting your unit?

How is this affecting your family?

How is this impacting mission readiness?

Does anyone in your unit or your family have the coronavirus?

Air Force Times wants to hear from airmen about how things are going at the local level.

Tell us where you are and what’s happening. Email Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com, and please include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.