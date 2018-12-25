Movie binge-watching is a military tradition. Whether in the barracks, deployed overseas or home on leave, few consume cinema more feverishly, or out of more necessity, than those in uniform.

As you settle in for hearty meals, hot chocolate and viciously spiked eggnog — or 24 hours of duty if you’re a terribly unlucky soul — some classic Christmas films are likely in store.

To help guide your viewing experience — or to incite furious disagreements — we put together a list of 20 of our favorites.

Plenty of awful-yet-enjoyable movies were candidates, but as much as we wanted to include Arnold “I’m not a pervert; I was just looking for a Turbo Man doll” Schwarzenegger, films like “Jingle All the Way” just couldn’t crack a list highlighting quality cinema.

One change from the 2018 list came courtesy of the 2019 Netflix original “Klaus,” which rightfully earned extremely high marks from critics and viewers alike. As a result, “Love Actually,” which held down the 20 spot in 2018, was bumped. Sorry, Hugh Grant.

Disclaimer: This list does not include “Die Hard.” That doesn’t mean we’re settled on the film’s place as a Yuletide joy. We simply decided to allow it to occupy its own controversial space so that you, the readers, can tear each other limb from limb this Christmas in traditional heated comment thread debate over its categorization.

20. THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (2017)

One of the newer films on the list tells the story of Charles Dickens’ creation — through real-life inspirations and magical imagination — of one of the greatest Christmas stories ever created: “A Christmas Carol."

19. ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

Santa does the unthinkable and mixes up the delivery of a present to a child. The mission falls to Arthur, Santa’s son, to save the day and bring the gift to the child, but time is of the essence. This movie unfortunately experienced little success in the U.S. compared to the U.K., making it an underrated choice worthy of your viewing.

18. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (1965)

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown. A Peanuts holiday staple to cure Charlie of his holiday depression teaches everyone the true meaning of Christmas.

17. THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL (1992)

Michael Caine delivers a stellar performance as Ebenezer Scrooge alongside all the familiar and lovable Muppet characters in this unique adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic that can be enjoyed by kids and parents alike.

16. BAD SANTA (2003)

Billy Bob Thornton shines as a boozing, smoking department store thief who learns compassion through the most unlikely bond. Extremely quotable, inappropriate, and best suited for the parents who put their kids to bed after watching “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

15. THE BISHOP’S WIFE (1948)

Cary Grant plays an angel who helps a distressed bishop raise money for a new church. It’s a heartfelt story of goodwill that makes it an easy candidate for any Christmas viewing.

14. THE SANTA CLAUSE (1994)

After accidentally killing Santa, Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin has to fill the role — and pack on the pounds to fill the suit. Allen’s quintessential sarcasm and Christmas skepticism slowly give way to his Santa Claus — and fatherly — responsibilities.

13. HOME ALONE (1990)

Excessively quotable classic of young Kevin McCallister and maybe the most inept parents in history. Add in the idiotic “Wet Bandits" duo of Marv Murchins and Harry Lyme (Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci) and you have an annual favorite. Seriously, though, someone call Child Protective Services.

12. NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989)

“Sh--ter’s full!” The golden age of Chevy Chase makes this an easy addition. Few films depict the true holiday stress of irritating relatives, shopping annoyances and dependence on a paycheck to fulfill gift-giving like this one. Plus, Clark Griswold brings you one of the all-time great meltdowns in cinema history.

11. RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (1964)

The stop-motion animation alone is instantly recognizable to any kid who grew up watching these ageless gems. Rudolph, the unlikely hero of Christmas, is cemented in the hearts and minds of every kid.

10. JOYEUX NOËL (2006)

One of the lesser known Christmas films that delves into the personal French, British, and German stories of the 1914 World War I Christmas truce, a break from carnage in which enemies — at least for a brief time — became friends.

9. A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983)

On loop for 24 hours each Christmas, the “You’ll shoot your eye out,” “triple-dog dare you” exploits of Ralphie and crew are practically mandatory viewing.

8. ELF (2003)

Will Ferrell’s character Buddy goes on a misguidedly optimistic journey to find his biological father after growing up believing he’s an elf. Unflappable Christmas spirit, 4,000 snow ball rounds per minute, and classic Will Ferrell humor make “Elf” an instant classic.

7. BABES IN TOYLAND (1934)

Laurel and Hardy building toys and battling cave-dwelling boogeymen? What could go wrong? The legendary comic duo, who were recently depicted in the film, “Stan and Ollie" (John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan), bring their familiar comedic magic to save Little Bo and Mother Peep.

6. WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954)

A Bing Crosby Christmas musical. Enough said.

5. THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993)

Jack Skellington and Sally go on a quest to find the beating heart of Christmas. Unforgettable animation and music make Tim Burton’s macabre Halloween-Christmas crossover a must-have in your Christmas filmography.

4. KLAUS (2019)

The visually stunning, hand-drawn animated origin story of Santa Claus is an unquestionably innovative and spectacular film. And while your kids will enjoy it, “Klaus” is packed with humor and emotionally moving scenes that adults will love.

3. A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1951)

Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Alastair Sim, is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future in this 1951 adaptation — the best version — of the Charles Dickens classic.

2. MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)

A Macy’s department store Santa claiming to be the real Kris Kringle is so convincing that he gets innocent kids and even the most cynical adults to believe that he’s the real deal. There’s something undeniably sweet about this perennial classic … even though if it were made today, the outcome would probably be different.

1. IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)

Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey has it all. Love, loss, magic and a little Americana. It’s no surprise this comes in at number one.

