What veterans and service members want from the next commander in chief

As ballots continue to be counted, the race for the presidency will soon be decided and this contentious election finished. With it, the next commander in chief will be determined. Whether President Donald Trump will retain the job or be replaced by former Vice President Joe Biden, veterans, active duty service members and advocates have weighed in on what they want to see done for the military community over the next presidential term.
Twitter users in response to this query proposed everything from policy changes and pay raises to family support and equipment upgrades.
For some, the hope lies within prioritizing where the Pentagon is using its budget.
One user hopes to see more diversity among the ranks and withdrawal from the “Forever War” in Afghanistan.
Many veteran respondents shared their thoughts about the Department of Veterans Affairs in particular and the need for sweeping reforms.
Alex Hollings, a Marine Corps veterans who works for Sandboxx, wrote specifically about the need for better mental, not just physical, health care.
Burn pit exposure was another issue of note.
On the more jocular but still valid side, there was a request for better dining options.
And there was a suggestion that the next commander in chief should report fitness scores the same way soldiers are required.
