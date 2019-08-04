1 of 10
Air Force Academy class of 2023 basic cadets complete the assault course on July 22, 2019. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
2 of 10
Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Cristian Martinez directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 10, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gian Prabhudas/Navy)
3 of 10
A 1,000-foot wall of fire explodes below the F-22 Raptor during a high-speed pass maneuver at the “Mission Over Malmstrom” open house event in Great Falls, Mont., July 14, 2019. (2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm/Air Force)
4 of 10
Paratroopers secure a helicopter landing zone for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, July 20, 2019, in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. (Maj. Thomas Cieslak/Army)
5 of 10
U.S. Marines with the Logistics Combat Element (LCE), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D), conduct log lunges during a field meet at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 22, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Senior Airman Isaiah Raiano helps a child operate a fire hose during the Summer Youth Fair at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., July 25, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Lawrence Sena/Air Force)
7 of 10
U.S. and Australian special operations forces conduct a high-altitude low-opening parachute jump from a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan on July 17, 2019, during Talisman Sabre in Queensland, Australia. (Lance Cpl. Nicole Rogge/Marine Corps)
8 of 10
A soldier attending Air Assault School jumps from a 58-foot tower for the first time as he rappels down a rope at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 16, 2018. (Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk/Army)
9 of 10
U.S. Marines assess a terrain map during a simulated amphibious assault of exercise Talisman Sabre 19 in Bowen, Australia, July 22, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
The Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) cruises during Talisman Sabre 2019 on July 22, 2019, in the Coral Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaila V. Peters/Navy)
Comments