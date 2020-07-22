Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 27: Mathew ‘Frag-o’ Bergendahl

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Mathew “Frag-o” Bergendahl, graduated from South Dakota State University with a master’s degree in Counseling in the Agency Setting back in 2015. Prior, he earned his Bachelors of Science in Psychology from Blackhills State University. Bergendahl is a former Air Force security forces member, enlisting from 1999-2005 and spent his enlistment deployed to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq.

Bergendahl started working for the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2010 as an office manager for the Rapid City Vet Center in South Dakota and was promoted to readjustment counseling therapist once he completed his master’s degree. Bergendahl currently is a licensed professional counselor in the state of South Dakota, and he is a member of the National Board of Certified Counselors. Bergendahl started donating his time to Stack Up as a Therapeutic adviser for the Stack Up Overwatch Program early this year and currently serves as the Overwatch Program Manager.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

StackUp.org

StackUp Overwatch Program (StOP)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Join our Facebook group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

How to leave a podcast review

Leaving a podcast review at iTunes isn't intuitive. But positive ratings are hugely important: they help the podcast get discovered by new people. Please spend 5 minutes of your time to leave a review using one of the methods below.

How to leave a podcast review using Apple’s Podcast app

1. Navigate to Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Apple Podcasts on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Click "Listen on Apple Podcasts"

3. Scroll down and click or tap "Write a Review." Enter your iTunes password to login.

4. Rate the podcast using 1 to 5 stars.

5. Submit a brief honest review.

Bonus: get a thank-you note

Your feedback is greatly appreciated. When you leave a review, drop us a line at info@veteranmentalhealth.com and you'll get a message with the warmest appreciation, and a bonus gift!

For Android users, Google Podcasts does not allow for ratings or reviews, but you can certainly let us know how you think we’re doing on Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.