U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient, is inducted by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Washington on Oct. 31, 2019. Williams received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during Operation Enduring Freedom on April 6, 2008. (Army Staff Sgt. Vanessa Atchley/DoD)
Marines conduct parachute operations by jumping out of a KC-130 Hercules on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28-30, 2019. (Cpl. Josue Marquez/Marine Corps)
The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts high-speed turns in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 29, 2019. Gerald R. Ford is at sea conducting sea trials following the in port portion of its 15-month post-shakedown availability. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor Loessin/Navy)
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at the Guardians of Freedom Air Show at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 26, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Pedro Tenorio/Air Force)
Spc. Jon Gray, a crew chief with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, gets ready for the official review of the 25th Infantry Division’s soldiers, complete with flyover from 25th CAB helicopters Oct. 31, 2019, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers wear the 25th Infantry Divisions colored patch during Tropic Lightning Week which is the first time it is displayed with the OCP uniform. (Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster/Army)
A military training instructor, center right, presents an airman's coin to one of his newly graduated trainees during the coin ceremony and retreat on Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019. The coin ceremony and retreat is the first time trainees are called airmen and the first day in eight weeks they are able to see their families and friends. (Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck/Air Force)
Marine Corps Cpl. Fred Nyema leads his team to the next building during military operations in urban terrain training as part of exercise Fuji Viper 20.1 on Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 7, 2019. (Cpl. Timothy Hernandez/Marine Corps)
Airmen prepare a 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 28, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Caleb House/Air Force)
Marines fire an M777 Howitzer during exercise KAMANDAG 3 at Colonel Ernesto P. Ravina Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers/Marine Corps)
The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3), the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Wildcards of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 assemble in formation Oct. 29, 2019, for a photo exercise in support of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Navy)
