Best pics of the week: Jan. 5, 2020

1 of 12
Paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare equipment and load aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, N.C., on Jan. 4, 2020. (Spc. Hubert Delany III/Army)
2 of 12
A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, supervises his squad as they provide over watch security at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Jan. 3, 2019. (Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot/Marine Corps)
3 of 12
A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, provides long-range over watch security with an M40A6 sniper rifle at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Jan. 3, 2019. (Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot/Marine Corps)
4 of 12
Spectators gather around Sgt. Tim Wolfbrandt and his horse during Equestfest in Burbank, Calif., Dec. 29, 2019. Wolfbrandt is a stableman with the mounted Color Guard stationed in Marine Corps Base Barstow, Calif. (Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno/Marine Corps)
5 of 12
Electronics Technician 3rd Class Philip Pugh participates in a non-lethal weapons and oleoresin capsicum spray training course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) on Dec. 30, 2019, in the Sea of Japan. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino/Navy)
6 of 12
Aircrew of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to launch an F-15E Strike Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson/Air Force)
7 of 12
Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice escaping headlocks during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session Dec. 30, 2019, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. (Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac/Marine Corps)
8 of 12
U.S. soldiers in the South Carolina National Guard's 4-118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team conduct tryouts on the obstacle course for air assault school at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 21, 2019. (Maj. David House/Army National Guard)
9 of 12
A Marine Raider conducts high-value target detainment and evacuation operations during a multipurpose canine handler training course hosted by 1st Marine Raider Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif,, Dec. 19, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox/Marine Corps)
10 of 12
C-130 Hercules loadmasters and aerial porters stand-by as a K-loader moves into position to unload cargo at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 24, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason/Air Force)
11 of 12
Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Daniel Rivera and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Anthony Morales remove corrosion on the main rotor head of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) on Jan. 2, 2020, in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 2, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Wollam/Navy)
12 of 12
Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, go down the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 30, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong/Marine Corps)
Comments