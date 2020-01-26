Best pics of the week: Jan. 26, 2020

1 of 10
Chief petty officers carry a casket aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a burial at sea on Jan. 20, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson/Navy)
2 of 10
Ten A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft depart from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020, during the Snowbird exercise. (Terry L. Atwell/Air Force)
3 of 10
Marines escape from a simulated submerged Amphibious Assault Vehicle during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
A soldier from the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, rucks to his destination Jan. 13, 2020, during the exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. (Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal/Air Force)
5 of 10
Members of the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s Blue Team lift an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile during the 96th Test Wing’s fourth quarter weapons-load competition on Jan. 17, 2020, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (Samuel King Jr./Air Force)
6 of 10
Marine Pfc. Christian Cosper conducts rappelling during a helicopter rope suspension technique course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers/Marine Corps)
7 of 10
An F-35B Lightning II prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Jan. 11, 2020, in the East China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier/Navy)
8 of 10
A tomb sentinel walks the mat at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier early in the morning at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Fraser/ Arlington National Cemetery)
9 of 10
An F-16C Fighting Falcon takes off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2020. (Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai/Air Force)
10 of 10
An F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over an undisclosed location, Jan. 13, 2020. The 908th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces. (Senior Airman Brandon Cribelar/Air Force)
Comments