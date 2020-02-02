Best pics of the week: Feb. 2, 2020

1 of 10
The waning gibbous moon is seen above a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan 10, 2020, as hoarfrost engulfs nearby trees in -16F weather while airmen work around the plane. (Justin Connaher/Air Force)
2 of 10
Marines disembark from an MV-22B Osprey to conduct on-off drills during exercise Forest Light Western Army at Camp Oyanohara, Kyushu, Japan, Jan. 22, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc/Marine Corps)
3 of 10
A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fits his M50 gas mask during a live-fire exercise as part of Lipizzaner VI at Bac Range in Postojna, Slovenia, Jan. 29, 2020. (Paolo Bovo/Army)
4 of 10
The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits the Pacific Ocean in formation on Jan. 25, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Rivera/Navy)
5 of 10
Staff Sgt. Connor Stowers, an avionics systems technician assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds." wipes down the side of a jet Jan. 30, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver/Air Force)
6 of 10
Soldiers in Bravo Company, 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, conduct urban mobility breaching training in the Middle East, Jan. 20, 2020. The soldiers are deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. (Capt. Candice Rose/Army National Guard)
7 of 10
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Marcos Vidal jumps from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter on Jan. 22, 2020, as part of helocast training during Exercise Iron Fist 2020 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Cpl. David Luckey/Marine Corps)
8 of 10
Army Spc. Jermaine Lewis and Astor, a military working dog, conduct off-leash obedience drills Jan. 28, 2020, on Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan. 28, 2020. (Jason Johnston/Army)
9 of 10
Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prepare to move an F/A-18F Super Hornet from an aircraft elevator to the hangar bay on Jan. 23, 2020, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor Loessin/Navy)
10 of 10
Airman Albert Menchaca, 354th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, fires an M-249 Squad Automatic Weapon at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 9, 2020. (Senior Airman Beaux Hebert/Air Force)
Comments