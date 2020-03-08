Best pics of the week: March 8, 2020

1 of 10
The aircraft carrier Nimitz (CVN 68) passes Mount Rainier while transiting Puget Sound on Feb. 21, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Olivia Banmally Nichols/Navy)
Royal Thai Marines practice detaining a simulated enemy while participating in urban operations training during exercise Cobra Gold 2020 at Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 3, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall/Marine Corps)
Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demonstration Team pilot, performs during an aerial demonstration at the Singapore Airshow 2020 near the Changi Exhibition Center, Feb. 11, 2020. (2nd Lt. Sam Eckholm/Air Force)
Army Sgt. Lucas Bartel exits the flightline after the completion of a tail-to-tail exchange of cargo and personnel from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and an HC-130J Combat King II helicopter near Deadhorse, Alaska, in support of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, Feb. 28. (Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard/Air Force)
An explosive ordnance technician rappels down a tower at Rota, Spain, as part of helicopter rope suspension technique cast master renewal training and initial training for support personnel on Feb. 20, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Navy)
Lance Cpl. Andrew Z. Munoz, right, a motor vehicle operator with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistic Group, provides security at Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2020, in preparation for exercise Arctic Edge 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jose Gonzalez/Marine Corps)
Pilots assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, take part in a training flight at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., on Feb. 14, 2020. (MC2 Cody Hendrix/Navy)
Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., March 3, 2020. (Joshua J. Seybert/Air Force)
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on March 2, 2020, in the Mediterranean Sea. (MC3 Brianna Thompson/Navy)
U.S. soldiers in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team return to base after conducting a live-fire training event as part of the Hickory Cup in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 4, 2020. (Lt. Col. Cindi King/ Army National Guard)
