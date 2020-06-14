Best pics of the week: June 14, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members load an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile on an F-35 Lightning II during Exercise Combat Archer at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., June 10, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille/Air Force)
Marines scope out their terrain during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 28, 2020. (Cpl. Matthew Kirk/Marine Corps)
Battlefield airmen with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron and Alaska Army National Guard soldiers watch an Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it prepares to depart Geronimo Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2020. (Alejandro Peña/Air Force)
A sailor directs an E-2C Hawkeye on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on June 8, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (MC3 Elliot Schaudt/Navy)
Nearly 400 Indiana National Guard soldiers from the 76th Infantry Brigade deployed to the National Capitol Region to man traffic control points, support civil authorities and protect the right to peacefully protest in Washington, D.C. this week. Capt. Michael LaPorta stops to talk to a D.C. resident, a recent medical school graduate and pediatric doctor, to play with her dog while visiting soldiers at traffic control points around the National Mall. (Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser/National Guard)
F/A-18 Super Hornets fly in formation over the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on June 9, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin/Navy)
Motor Transport Operators with 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade unfasten a vehicle from a rail-cart during railhead operations, Fort Hood, Texas, June 8, 2020. (Sgt. Calab Franklin/Army)
President Donald Trump applauds as Army helicopters fly over and West Point cadets toss their caps into the air at the end of commencement ceremonies on the parade field, at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Ships from nations participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 sail in formation while in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2020. The ships pictured in alphabetical order by home nation are the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton (FFH 337), the German navy Bremen-class frigate FGS Luebeck (F214) and the Rhone-Class replenishment oiler FGS Rhoen (A1443), the Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Otto Suerdrup (F312), the U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and the Supply-class fast-combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6). (MC1 Kyle Steckler/Navy)
Members of the Hawaii National Guard board an aircraft home after volunteering to assist Maui County with supporting various tasks during COVID-19 operations, Kahului, Hawaii, May 28, 2020. (Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama/Army National Guard)
