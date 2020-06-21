Best pics of the week: June 21, 2020

1 of 10
In this photo released by the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Army National Guard soldiers use a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to airlift an abandoned bus, popularized by the book and movie "Into the Wild," out of its location in the Alaska backcountry in light of public safety concerns, as part of a training mission Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Sgt. Seth LaCount/Alaska National Guard via AP)
Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group drop flares during a fini flight for Col. Bryan Creel, 347th RQG commander, June 5, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The fini flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition that occurs when a pilot departs from the base. Creel will move on to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, where he will command the 39th Air Base Wing. (Senior Airman Hayden Legg/Air Force)
Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman candidates low-crawl under an obstacle during The Tour at Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, Calif., June 1, 2020. The Tour is a 72-hour crucible event, which develops intelligent and highly motivated candidates who will perform as a team under the most demanding conditions. (MC1 Anthony W. Walker/Navy)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off for a nighttime training mission, June 16, 2020. (Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker/Air National Guard)
U.S. Marines fire an M240B from an MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle during night time machinegun range in Kuwait, June 16, 2020. (Cpl. Cutler Brice/Marine Corps)
An E-2D Hawkeye launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations June 17, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Erica Bechard/Navy)
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on June 12, 2020. (Senior Airman Brandon Cribelar/Air Force)
The Hillclimbers of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division executed a 9x CH-47F Chinook multi-ship flight around Hawaii islands June 10, 2020. (Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster/Army)
A Marine drinks water while in full mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during a unit-held uphill run on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 11, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
Ship repair facility personnel prepare to refloat the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) on June 10, 2020, in Sasebo, Japan. (David A. Berlin/Navy)
