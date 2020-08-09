Best pics of the week: Aug. 9, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpls. Jarom Hofmann and Jonathan Steed take a break from training at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2020. (Cpl. Harrison Rakhshani/Marine Corps)
Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Esau Arellano, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), engages in physical fitness while underway on Aug. 4, 2020, in the Arabian Gulf. (MC3 Anthony Collier/Navy)
U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024 basic cadets complete the assault course at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 14, 2020. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
The sunset is visible behind a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it flies near Fort Hood, Texas. (Spc. Robert Donovic/Army)
A Marine fires a 203 grenade launcher during exercise Bougainville II at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, July 19, 2020. (Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2024 complete swim training on Aug. 5, 2020, during Plebe Summer, a demanding indoctrination period intended to transition the candidates from civilian to military life. (MC2 Nathan Burke/Navy)
Army Spc. Christian Flores applies face paint prior to mission during the U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, July 29, 2020. (Spc. Austin Riel/Army)
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Brandee Robinson conducts final checks on an E-2D Hawkeye as it prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Aug. 2, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (MC3 Erica Bechard/Navy)
Capt. Edmond Duvall, 7th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares to aerial refuel a C-17 Globemaster III from a KC-46 Pegasus from Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., over Washington state, Aug. 5, 2020. The KC-46 Pegasus is the Air Force’s newest refueling aircraft and many pilots are still learning and being certified on how to conduct refueling. (Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck/Air Force)
Cpl. William Butler uses a chainsaw to clear debris on a training area road at Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Aug. 4, 2020, after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations. (Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins/Marine Corps)
