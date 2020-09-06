Best pics of the week: Sept. 6, 2020

1 of 10
Vintage aircraft fly in formation over Oahu, Hawaii, on Sept. 1, 2020, for the 75th commemoration of the end of WWII. (Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Air Force)
2 of 10
Military veteran Wendell Newman salutes the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) during the pass in review portion of the 75th anniversary of the End of World War II commemoration ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2020. (MC1Gilbert Bolibol/Navy)
3 of 10
U.S. Marines watch illuminating rounds during a simulated close-air support and assault support training event at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. (Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
Cadet 2nd Class Kayla Steiner, center, handler of Nova, the newly named 15-week-old full white-phase Gyrfalcon, displays the new mascot of the U.S. Air Force Academy with Cadet 1st Class Seamus Kean, left, and Cadet 3rd Class Sierra Hillard, right. (Joshua Armstrong/Air Force)
5 of 10
Infantrymen assigned to Alaska National Guard, U.S. Army, and U.S. Army Reserve units train on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Aug. 26, 2020, as part of the Advanced Leadership Course held by the Alaska National Guard's 207th Multi-functional Training Regiment. (Sgt. Seth LaCount/Army National Guard)
6 of 10
Tech. Sgt. Estevan Jojola puts on his face shield during a training exercise in Albuquerque, N.M., Aug. 17, 2020. (Senior Airman Ian Beckley/Air Force)
7 of 10
Aviation boatswain’s mates (handling) simulate approaching a fire during an aircraft firefighting drill in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 31, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (MC1 Christopher B. Janik/Navy)
8 of 10
A group of U.S. Army paratroopers conducts a Parachute Landing Fall at the Warrior Training Center, Fort Benning, Ga., Aug. 24, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Austin Berner/Army Reserve)
9 of 10
U.S. Marines fire an M2 .50 caliber machine gun on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
Airman 1st Class Elijah Turner, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a walk around inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020. (Joshua J. Seybert/Air Force)
