Best pics of the week: Sept. 13, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, assemble a camouflage canopy before a demolition range in Kuwait, Aug. 31, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
Soldiers maneuver as an Infantry Rifle Squad Aug. 21, 2020, on Sand Hill at Fort Benning, Ga. (Patrick A. Albright/Army)
3 of 10
A B-2 Spirit sits on the flightline of Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Aug. 24, 2020. (Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar/Air Force)
4 of 10
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elizabeth R. Pinon, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), exercises topside on Sept. 4, 2020, while in the South China Sea. (MC3 Andrew Langholf/Navy))
5 of 10
Tech. Sgt. John Rodiguez provides security with a Ghost Robotics Vision 60 prototype at a simulated austere base during the Advanced Battle Management System exercise on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 1, 2020. (Tech. Sgt. Cory D. Payne/Air Force)
6 of 10
U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force Darwin, conduct offensive and defensive operations during Exercise Koolendong at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2020. (Cpl. Lydia Gordon/Marine Corps)
7 of 10
Tech. Sgt. Timothy Andrews displays a liquid-oxygen sample at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick/Air Force)
8 of 10
Sgt. Jose Galva Diaz sets up a training M18 Claymore Mine on a multi-event simulation lane during the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 6, 2020. (Spc. Olivia Cowart/Army Reserve)
9 of 10
Four F-35A Lightning IIs fly in formation over Denali National Park, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2020. (Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla/Air Force)
10 of 10
Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Devin Fredrick, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), installs an arming device on a MK-63 1,000-pound inert mine, Sept. 3, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sarah Mead/Navy)
Comments