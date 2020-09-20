Best pics of the week: Sept. 20, 2020

1 of 10
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Anderson relays commands to his fire team while conducting offensive operations during the Supersquad 2020 Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
A visit, board, search and seizure team from the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) approaches a simulated suspect vessel during a training exercise Sept. 16, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (MC2 Kelby Sanders/Navy)
3 of 10
Senior Airman Zachariah Abdul-Aziz views his descent for a rappel down an entrance to a launch facility, Aug. 21, 2020, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. (Senior Airman Daniel Brosam/Air Force)
4 of 10
U.S. Marines present arms during a change-of-command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020. (Patrick King/Marine Corps)
5 of 10
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Wayne Jaworski provides security after completing a free-fall insert during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 21, 2020. (Cpl. Israel Chincio/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Airmen of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a group photo during sunrise after their shift at an undisclosed location on Aug. 15, 2020. (Master Sgt. Jonathan Young/Air National Guard)
7 of 10
Members of the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal section perform a training scenario at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 4, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Cary Smith/Air Force)
8 of 10
Marine Corps Lance. Cpl. Jonathen Figueroa conducts a fast roping exercise at the Lightning Academy, East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. (Sgt. Luke Kuennen/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flies below a KC-135 Stratotanker after receiving fuel above the Mediterranean Sea in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Sept. 16, 2020. (Senior Airman Jennifer Zima/Air Force)
10 of 10
Paratroopers execute a joint forcible entry operation into Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. (Pfc. Colton Eller/Army)
Comments