Best pics of the week: Jan. 31, 2021

U.S. Army paratroopers conduct sling load operations with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Jan. 20, 2021, during exercise Eagle Talon, Monte Romano, Italy. (Elena Baladelli/Army)
Marines with 1st Marine Division carry track wheels during the Amphibious Combat Endurance Test on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Roxanna Ortiz/Marine Corps)
Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cindy Maldonado, right, provides training to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Lacy Duke on Jan. 19, 2021, during well deck operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Jenna Dobson/Navy)
A U.S. Air Force crew chief enjoys the snow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2021. The last time it snowed at Davis-Monthan was approximately two years ago, so the snow was a surprise for maintainers working the flightline. (Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa/Air Force)
U.S. soldiers and airmen of the National Guard salute the presentation of the colors during the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell/Air National Guard)
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Skyler Campbell directs a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey on Jan. 23, 2021, during takeoff from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Indian Ocean. (MC3 Aaron Sperle/Navy)
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremiah Riley-Caldwell fires an Mk13 Mod7 sniper rifle on Jan. 28, 2021, during a pre-sniper qualification course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa. (Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano/Marine Corps)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Jones, 493rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, conducts pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. (Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte/Air Force)
Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Williams, from U.S. Army Central Forward, based in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, completes a leg tuck during an Army Combat Fitness Test, Jan. 25, 2021. (Sgt. Jermaine Jackson/Army Reserve)
Sailors perform maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk on Jan. 27, 2021, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Orion Shotton/Navy)
