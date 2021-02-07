Best pics of the week: Feb. 7, 2021
The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits south in the Bering Strait early Jan. 19, 2021. The 45-year-old heavy icebreaker is underway to project power and support national security objectives throughout Alaskan waters and into the Arctic, including along the Maritime Boundary Line between the United States and Russia. (Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham/Coast Guard)
Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, conduct live fuel fire burn training on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Symira Bostic/Marine Corps)
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride/Air Force)
Soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) maintain their 83-year vigil at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Feb. 2, 2021. (Sgt. Jacob Holmes/Army)
Sailors prepare for a replenishment-at-sea on Feb. 4, 2021, with the fleet-replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mo Bourdi/Navy)
Marine Corps Sgt. Suzette Scott, a chief trainer with the Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Provost Marshal’s Office, Military Working Dog (MWD) section, grooms MWD Shiva, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2020. (Cpl. Karis Mattingly/Marine Corps)
Staff Sgt. Joe Payea, Vermont Air National Guard, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II during training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021. (Master Sgt. Michael Davis/Air National Guard)
New Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 4, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty/Marine Corps)
Army paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, hold onto a rope secured to the back of Small Unit Sustainment Vehicle during a skijoring exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. (Alejandro Peña/Air Force)
The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) enters the Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay, Ga., dry dock Feb. 1, 2021, for an extended refit period. Tennessee will be the last submarine in the dry dock before a $554 million dry dock refurbishment project begins later this summer. (Elaine Rilatt/Navy)
