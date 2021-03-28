Best pics of the week: March 28, 2021

1 of 10
Soldiers endure a 6-mile ruck march back to garrison during the Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, March 23, 2021. (Spc. Bryton Bluth/Army National Guard)
Sailors heave in line as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) prepares to depart Souda Bay, Greece, March 24, 2021. (MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten/Navy)
Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command breach a door during a demolition range in Jordan, March 6, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick/Marine Corps)
Airman 1st Class Tyrone Taylor and Airman Destiny Millerd, 335th Training Squadron freestyle drill team members, perform during the 81st Training Group drill down at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 19, 2021. (Kemberly Groue/Air Force)
1st Lt. Savannah Murray conducts the Turkish get-ups for max repetition in 10 minutes as part of the Bronco Fitness Challenge at F-Quad, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 24, 2021. (1st Lt. Angelo Mejia/Army)
Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Monica Smith directs a test of an alert helicopter on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), in the Mediterranean Sea, March 19, 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trent P. Hawkins/Navy)
U.S. Marines load a CH-53E Super Stallion during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 16, 2021. T(Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon/Marine Corps)
An 8th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 24, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High/Air Force)
A B-1B Lancer prepares for take-off at a Red Flag exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 8 2021. (Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone/Air Force)
Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shoot a M109 Paladin as part of a battalion-level artillery qualification exercise, March 8, 2021, at the Dona Ana Range Complex, N.M. (Pfc. Luis Santiago/Army)
