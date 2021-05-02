Best pics of the week: May 2, 2021

1 of 10
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christopher Walters fires an M240B machine gun during Artillery Relocation Training Program 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji, Japan, April 26, 2021. (Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
U.S. soldiers approach a landing zone in a UH-60 Black Hawk in Kosovo on April 16, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit/Army National Guard)
3 of 10
Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Robert Barber directs a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft on April 23, 2021, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (MC2 Juan S. Sua/Navy)
4 of 10
Airmen refuel a KC-10 Extender during exercise Nexus Dawn over Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. (Air Force)
5 of 10
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Cooper and Cpl. Jacob Siemsen fire a Javelin missile while conducting a live-fire combat rehearsal during Fuji Viper 21.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 12, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, April 24, 2021. (MC3 Cameron Pinske/Navy)
7 of 10
Soldiers rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk during a 10-day air assault course at 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on April 22, 2021. (Spc. Jessica Scott/Army)
8 of 10
An Air Force C-130 Hercules fires flares during exercise Southern Strike at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss., April 25, 2021. (Sgt. Jovi Prevot/Army)
9 of 10
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II joint strike fighter pilot arrives at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 26, 2021. The USMC aircraft completed a transatlantic flight before embarking aboard Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth for the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 2021 deployment. (Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte/Air Force)
10 of 10
New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 28, 2021. (Sgt. Brooke C. Woods/Marine Corps)
Comments