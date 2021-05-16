Best pics of the week: May 16, 2021

Two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy fast in-shore attack craft conducted unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers while operating in close proximity to U.S. naval vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on May 10, 2021. U.S. forces exercised lawful defensive measures after the IRGCN vessels ignored repeated verbal and acoustic warning and closed toward Maui at a high speed and close distance with weapons uncovered and manned. (Navy)