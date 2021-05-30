Best pics of the week: May 30, 2021

1 of 10
An HH-60G Pave Hawk lands during a training competition at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., in this May 18, 2021, screen capture from video. (Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus/Air Force)
A Marine with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, holds security on a rooftop entry point during a HQBN Field Exercise, MCBH, May 20, 2021. (Cpl. Nicholas Juarez/Marine Corps)
USS Constitution fires its cannons on May 22, 2021, as it is tugged through Boston Harbor. (MC3 Alec Kramer/Navy)
Soldiers from the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), along with service members from all armed forces service branches, place over 265,000 U.S. flags at every gravesite, columbarium court column, and niche wall column as part of flags-in at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 27, 2021. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Airman 1st Class Levi Rainbolt, 81st SFS installation entry controller, is sprayed by Justin Depew, 81st Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, during OC spray training at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., May 18, 2021. (Kemberly Groue/Air Force)
A soldier stands on a pile of rubble and directs his fellow soldiers where to look for possible survivors of a building collapse on April 22, 2021, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind., during the Guardian Response 21 exercise. (Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell/Army)
Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Kameron Bradley greets his family on May 23, 2021, after returning to homeport from a seventh-month deployment aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in San Diego, Calif. (MC2 Michael J. Lieberknecht/Navy)
Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute squats with a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on May 25, 2021, in California. (Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred/Marine Corps)
The U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2021 graduates toss their hats skyward as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds roar overhead during the graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 26, 2021. One-thousand-nineteen cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
The Blue Angels fly over the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
