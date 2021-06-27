Best pics of the week: June 27, 2021

1 of 10
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the South China Sea on June 18, 2021, with the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). (MC1 Rawad Madanat/Navy)
An Idaho Army National Guard tank fires during training at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, May 17, 2021. (Thomas Alvarez/Idaho National Guard)
Capt. Joseph Christensen, 120th Fighter Squadron pilot, refuels while returning from exercise Amalgam Dart 21-01, June 17, 2021. (Airman Mira Roman/Air National Guard)
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), rehearse on and off drills in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 13, 2021. (Cpl. Alexandra Munoz/Marine Corps)
Seaman Jardin Keyser conducts watch stander duties June 15, 2021, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the South China Sea. (MC3 Jaimar Carson Bondurant/Navy)
U.S. Air Force special warfare airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform static line and military free fall jumps from a KC-130J over Djibouti, June 21, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta/Air Force)
A Marine in a joint light tactical vehicle provides rear security aboard dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) while transiting the Suez Canal, June 1, 2021. (1st Lt. Mark Andries/Marine Corps)
Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Elijah Reid performs maintenance on a Mark 38 machine gun system aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), June 10, 2021, in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Jasen Moreno-Garcia/Navy)
A sailor maneuvers through a course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center in Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2021. (MC2 Douglas Parker/Navy)
Col. Randy Lau, brigade commander of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, California National Guard, fires a 120mm mortar during a live-fire exercise at Camp Roberts, Calif. (Staff Sgt. Walter H. Lowell/Army)
