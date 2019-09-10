President Donald Trump has pushed out White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.

According to Trump, the two are parting ways because he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.” Trump claimed Bolton turned in his resignation this morning, and a new national security adviser will be selected next week.

Bolton was Trump’s third NSA.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

But Bolton had a different take on how things went down.

“I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let's talk about it tomorrow,’" Bolton tweeted later on Tuesday.

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Bolton, who backed the Iraq War in 2003, joined the White House in April 2018, replacing Trump’s second national security adviser retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

Since then, media reports have indicated that the two have sparred over military intervention in areas including North Korea.

More recently, the announcement comes after the Washington Post reported on Aug. 30 that Bolton was not initially invited to a meeting with other top aides about the future of Afghanistan. According to the Post, Bolton’s pushback to a diplomatic solution in Afghanistan irked Trump.

Additionally, CNN reports that Trump was frustrated by media reports detailing Bolton’s opposition to hosting Taliban leaders at Camp David this week. The meeting was ultimately called off over the weekend.