Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 49: Chris Jachimiec - Listener Response to STMSS Series

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Chris Jachimiec is a recently retired member of the United States Air Force. Over the course of his 20-year career he served in multiple military leadership roles in Nevada, Germany and Korea, and is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. He was named the Air Combat Command First Sergeant of the Year in 2016.

In July 2017, he lost his brother, Lance Cpl. Adam Jachimiec, United States Marine Corps, to suicide after a courageous battle with post traumatic stress. As a wounded warrior himself, Jachimiec dedicates his life to finding and utilizing multiple pathways to recovery from mental health issues, grief and trauma. Jachimiec is a Warrior Games athlete and distinguished member of the governor’s and mayor’s challenge teams in Nevada and Las Vegas. He has recently been named the first PREVENTS ambassador for Nevada and is working with Sen. Jacky Rosen on legislation for veterans issues.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Nevada’s Mayors and Governors Challenge

