Marine fighter pilots now have a missile that can strike targets up to 230 miles away, keeping aviators out of the range of many enemy air defense systems.

In late August, personnel with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 out of Miramar, California, became the first to run ordnance operations with the missile — the AGM-158A — using F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, Marine officials said.

The Air Force first used the air-to-ground missile in combat in 2018, firing it from B-1B Lancer bombers to strike a Syrian chemical weapons manufacturer, according to the statement.

“The (missile) not only surpasses the capabilities of any other weapon currently in the Hornet’s extensive weapons portfolio, but also the Marine Corps at large,” said Maj. Bradley Kirby, an aviation ordnance officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The missile, which is also slated for use on F-35B and F-35C aircraft, comes in two variants: the AGM-158B extended range version and the AGM-158C long-range, anti-ship version.

Cpl. Danny Santelmo unloads an AGM-158A joint air-to-surface standoff missile at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. (Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez/Marine Corps)

The Lockheed Martin-manufactured extended range variant can strike targets out to 620 miles, Air Force Times previously reported.

Marines validated and verified the missile for use on the Hornet through a series of tests that included loading, software compatibility, transportation, safe handling, weapon arming and de-arming.

The validation process is often completed using a training round, but Marines used live munitions due to the unavailability of training versions.

The work done by the munitions and safety specialists involved will be used to develop a set of checklists for future use of the weapon, said Warrant Officer Josiah Hood, a squadron ordnance officer.

Meanwhile, the missile is one of multiple new tools to debut this year for Marine Corps aviation.

In July, a Marine helicopter crew sank a moving training vessel near Okinawa, Japan, with a newly acquired “fire and forget” missile, the AGM-179.

That was the first time the Corps used that munition in a strike mission, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

An AH-1Z Viper crew belonging to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) and attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted the training mission.

