US Navy awards multimillion-dollar contract for tactical afloat network

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy awarded a contract potentially worth $69.8 million over five years for engineering services for its tactical network.

In an Oct. 8 contract announcement, the Navy said Philadelphia-based defense contractor McKean Defense Group was award a one-year contract for engineering services for the Navy’s Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services, including “technical and programmatic services for networking, communications and computer systems and associated certification and information assurance for new developments, current operations and planned upgrades.”

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a one-year base period with four option years. The first year of work is valued at $12,228,590. No funds were obligated at the time of the award.

Work will be performed in the continental United States in San Diego, California; Norfolk, Virginia; Hawaii; Washington, D.C.; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as outside the continental United States in Japan; Guam; Bahrain; and Italy.

According to the announcement, fiscal 2021 funds will be designated as task orders. The funding will come from from several areas, including FY21 accounts for Navy operations and maintenance; research, development, test and evaluation; and shipbuilding construction. Other funding may come from the accounts related to Foreign Military Sales; Program Directive Air; and the Navy working capital fund.

The contract was competitively awarded with two offers summited. Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific awarded the contract.