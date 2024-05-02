Dozens of sailors and Marines were injured Wednesday evening after an at-sea mishap during a training event off the coast of Florida, the Navy said Thursday.

Thirty Marines and sailors suffered injuries, with five sailors medically evacuated to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center for further care, according to the Navy.

“Four of the five Sailors have been released from the hospital after treatment,” the Navy said Thursday afternoon. “One Sailor remains under medical care and is being assessed for further treatment.”

The incident involved two of the Navy’s so-called “landing craft, air cushions,” or LCACs, 91-foot-long, air-cushioned vessels used to move troops and materiel from ship to shore.

The Navy’s statement did not say what specific training the LCACs were undertaking before the mishap, nor did it address the nature of the injuries.

U.S. 2nd Fleet officials did not immediately respond to follow-up questions.

Troops that sustained minor injuries were treated aboard the amphibious assault ship Wasp and the amphibious transport dock New York, two of the three ships that comprise the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group.

The unit spent much of April in pre-deployment training, according to the Navy.

Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and sailors assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group were involved.

One of the LCACs was with the amphibious assault ship Wasp, while the other belonged to the amphibious transport dock New York.

