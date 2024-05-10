Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

The Navy identified a sailor who died on Monday while underway in the Middle East.

Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel D. McCracken, a reservist, died during a non-combat related incident in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, the Navy announced Friday.

The Navy provided no further details regarding the circumstances of McCracken’s death, citing an ongoing investigation.

“Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and command chaplains,” the Navy said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates who are impacted. We care about our Sailors — and their families — and we continue to do everything possible to support them.”

McCracken, originally from Pennsylvania, first enlisted in the Navy in 1998 and has been assigned to an East Coast-based special warfare unit since October 2023, according to official records the Navy provided to Navy Times.

His death comes less than two months after Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola also died due to a non-combat related incident while deployed to the Middle East aboard the destroyer Mason.