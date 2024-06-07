The Navy fired the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock Somerset on Thursday, less than a year after she assumed command of the ship.

As with all relief announcements, the Navy provided no specifics reasons for the relief of Capt. Michel Brandt, citing only a “loss of confidence in her ability to lead the crew.”

Capt. Tate Robinson has been named the ship’s interim CO, and Brandt will be administratively assigned to Naval Surface Force Pacific, according to the sea service.

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct,” the Navy said in a statement announcing Brandt’s relief. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

Brandt took command of the ship in July 2023.

