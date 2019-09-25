WASHINGTON ― The Senate on Wednesday again passed a bid to end the southern border emergency President Donald Trump’s declared to divert military construction funding to the border wall ― but not by a veto-proof majority.

The 54-41 vote, which saw 11 Republicans vote with the Democratic minority, was on a resolution to terminate Trump’s national emergency declaration. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had pressed Republicans in public remarks to join them.

“We don’t want any president, Democrat or Republican, to overreach and use the word ‘emergency’ to overcome Congressional will,” Schumer said. “This is about checks and balances, not about Republicans and Democrats, and the need for the Senate to rein in an out-of-control executive.”

The White House budget office threatened to repeat his veto of an identical resolution on March 15, arguing that the border’s continuing status as an entry point for “criminals, gang members, and illicit narcotics, and the crisis threatens core national security interests and constitutes a national emergency.”

The Senate has previously voted to end the emergency declaration, but a vote in the House failed to override Trump’s veto. This vote comes after the Pentagon released the list of 127 projects in 23 states and 19 allied countries that were deferred by the administration to devote $3.6 billion to the border wall.

Border wall showdown looms over Senate’s Pentagon spending bill Senate Republican plans to quickly pass spending bills over the next few weeks seemed to hit a rough patch Tuesday as Democrats pushed to rebuke President Donald Trump’s diversion of military construction funding to the border wall.

Partisan rancor over the funding diversion has fueled an impasse in the Senate over appropriations bills, though Congress and Trump are expected to approve stopgap spending through Nov. 21. Meanwhile, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said he has a meeting at the White House on Thursday to chart a course forward, particularly in light of the Democratically controlled House’s launch of an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., defended Trump administration as exercising longstanding emergency powers and blamed Democrats for failing to respond to illegal border crossings by families and overtaxed immigrant detention facilities.

McConnell said Democrats had forced a “false choice” between border security and military construction projects, whose funding Congress can replace. “The only reason there is any trade off is that Democrats have refused to work with the president,” he said.

The Republican supporters included Sens. Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee; Roy Blunt, of Missouri; Susan Collins, of Maine; Mike Lee, of Utah; Jerry Moran, of Kansas; Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; Rand Paul, of Kentucky; Ron Portman, of Ohio; Mitt Romney, of Utah; Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania; and Roger Wicker, of Mississippi.

In a floor speech ahead of the vote, Collins urged colleagues to stand up for Congress’s power of the purse, as laid out in the Constitution.