WASHINGTON ―U.S. special envoy for Syria and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Jim Jeffrey, said Tuesday that NATO ally Turkey that more than 100 Islamic State prisoners have escaped to parts unknown.

“We would say that the number is now over 100. We do not know where they are,” Jeffrey said, amid questions from Rep. Ted Deutch, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism. He added later that, “ISIS is pitching this as a victory for them.”

“Turkey has not really gained all that much from this, as I said, but in the process has scrambled the entire northeast, undercut our efforts against ISIS, and brought in the Russians and Syrian regime forces in a way that’s really tragic for everyone involved,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey acknowledged that President Donald Trump was aware his decision to pull U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, would mean the U.S. “would have less ability” to work with Kurdish partners, known as Syrian Democratic Forces against the remnants of the Islamic State. He later said he was heartened by Trump’s decision not to withdraw all troops.

“We obviously had troops there, the mission was defeating ISIS, so if you remove those troops before that mission is complete, you have a problem―and we do have a problem right now,” Jeffrey said. “We are working our way through it right now, we are looking at various options for working with the SDF, what kind of military coalition presence will be in the northeast.

U.S. military ‘will be tested’ after Syria withdrawal, key lawmaker warns Rep. Mac Thornberry believes America's adversaries will use the uncertainty in the Middle East to probe for U.S. military weaknesses.

A day after Jeffrey made headlines testifying in the Senate that Trump never personally consulted him on his decision to withdraw pull U.S. troops, he told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that Trump had repeatedly consulted with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I have never briefed the president nor would I have ever expected to brief the president. I work for [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo,” Jeffrey said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Jeffrey testified amid bipartisan outrage at Trump’s decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Syria, and a push by Republican leaders to reverse the decision. Lawmakers questioned whether the decision weakened America’s global leadership, created displaced thousands and empowered Russia, Iran and the Islamic State.

The Democrat-led panel hammered the decision, as House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., voiced his “disgust” with what he called a “stunning defeat,” an example of Trump’s “whipsaw foreign policy” and “a body blow to our national security.”

“Ambassador Jeffrey, you have a very hard job in defending what’s not defendable,” Engel said. “I think that will effect us for years and years, and decades to come. I think this will go down as one of the major American blunders in history. I think what we’ve done there is shameful.”

Though lawmakers from both sides of the aisle argued the U.S. had a moral obligation to protect its Kurdish partners, Jeffrey said he had explicitly and repeatedly told the Kurds that the U.S. would not take military action against a NATO ally. The U.S., he said, had “powerful tools,” to dissuade the Turkish incursion, including a U.S.-trade package the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, meant to punish Turkey’s acceptance of the Russian air defense system.

“What we had committed is that we would do everything shy of military action to hold off Turkey,” Jeffrey said.

In the middle of the hearing, Trump announced from the White House that Turkey had informed the U.S. it will make “permanent” a five-day cease-fire in Syria. In response, he says he’s directing the lifting of economic sanctions on Turkey.

Claiming success at the U.S.-brokered effort, Trump said Wednesday, “this was an outcome created by us.” The cease-fire required Kurdish forces formerly allied with the U.S. against the Islamic State group to move out of a roughly 20-mile zone on the Turkish border.

Trump says, “We’ve saved the lives of many, many Kurds.”

Trump says nearly all U.S. troops will be leaving Syria but some will remain to safeguard oil fields in Syria. Russian forces have since begun joint patrols with Kurdish forces along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Trump says if Turkey breaches the cease-fire the sanctions could be reimposed.

US troops relocating from Syria have four weeks to stay in Iraq U.S. troops “transiting” in Iraq will depart the country before moving to Kuwait, Qatar, or the United States, Iraq’s Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari told the Associated Press Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russian military police began patrols on part of the Syrian border Wednesday, quickly moving to implement an accord with Turkey that divvies up control of northeastern Syria. The Kremlin told Kurdish fighters to pull back from the entire frontier or else face being “steamrolled” by Turkish forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan echoed those warnings, saying his military would resume its offensive against Kurdish fighters if the new arrangements are not carried out.

Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached an agreement Tuesday that would transform the map of northeast Syria, installing their forces along the border and filling the void left by the abrupt withdrawal of American troops. The Kurdish fighters, who once relied on the U.S. forces as protection from Turkey, were given a deadline of next Tuesday evening to pull back from border areas they have not already left.

When asked about an agreement between Russia and Turkey to conduct joint patrols inside Syria, Jeffrey said he was, “cynical," and “very troubled,” adding, “They aren’t going to accomplish anything good with that agreement.”

Iraq, meanwhile, closed the door on the U.S. military’s attempt to keep the troops leaving Syria on its soil. Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari told The Associated Press that those troops were only “transiting” Iraq and would leave within four weeks, heading either to Kuwait, Qatar or the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday fast-tracked his own Senate joint resolution, which would express "the sense of Congress on the precipitous withdrawal of US Armed Forces from Syria and Afghanistan, and Turkey’s unprovoked incursion into Syria.”

It calls for a halt to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, “where practical,” and the continued use of air power to target the Islamic State and provide protection to ethnic and religious minorities in northeastern Syria.

US, European lawmakers swipe Trump and Turkey in new Syria joint statement Top foreign affairs lawmakers from the United States and multiple European allies on Monday condemned both President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American military forces from Syria and the Turkish invasion that followed.

The construction of the resolution sets up a test for whether lawmakers support a troop presence in Syria, a thorny political prospect for years. At Wednesday’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., railed against the panel for not doing enough to draft a new authorization of the use of military force―which prompted Engel to agree to work with him on the matter.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle accused Trump of green-lighting the Turkish incursion, which some described as an “ethnic cleansing” operation against the Kurds. Jeffery repeatedly denied both assertions to incredulous lawmakers.

In an exchange with a Republican critic of the president’s move, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Jeffrey said, “Whatever else we’ve done or not done, we did not give a green light to this operation,” to which Kinzinger replied, “It was a proverbial green light,” arguing Turkey would not have advanced because it would have endangered U.S. forces stationed near the border.

But Jeffrey said the presence of 25 or so U.S. troops from the path of Turkish forces, “was not in the Turkish decision chain,” adding later that, “the Turks would have simply driven around them.”

Repeatedly, Jeffrey denied a connection between Trump’s decision to withdraw troops and the Turkish incursion. “The president only said he would withdraw the troops only after he couldn’t convince Erdogan not to come in,” adding that Trump was protecting the troops as commander-in-chief.