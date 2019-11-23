HALIFAX, Canada ― Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer denied Saturday he has threatened to resign over President Donald Trump’s intervention in the case of a Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead prisoner of war.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m still here. I did not threaten to resign,” Spencer said at the Halifax International Security Forum, where he was speaking on a panel about the Arctic. “Let’s just say we are here to talk about to talk about external threats and Eddie Gallagher is not one of them.”

The news comes after NBC News reported that military leaders hoping to keep Spencer from quitting lobbied Trump aboard Air Force One to stop intervening in the case of Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher.

Trump’s intercession in the events surrounding in Gallagher’s court-martial, despite the support of top Navy leaders for the decision to formally review Gallagher’s fitness to remain a SEAL, has been criticized for fueling a crisis in traditional civilian-military relations.

Spencer, the Navy’s top civilian, told the news agency Reuters a day earlier at the forum — an international gathering of national security experts — that he planned to back the Navy’s top uniformed officials.

“I believe the process matters for good order and discipline,” Spencer told Reuters.

After the Navy on Wednesday notified Gallagher that he will face a review early next month to determine his status as a SEAL, Trump tweeted that it would not. Trump, previously restored Gallagher’s rank, after was found guilty of posing with the body of a wounded ISIS militant in Iraq in 2017.

Gallagher was acquitted of murder and spared a prison sentence, but he was demoted in rank and pay grade for his conviction.

The Navy “will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” Trump said in a tweet. “This case was handled very badly from the beginning” and he urged those involved to “Get back to business!”

Spencer, according to NBC, responded Thursday by telling the White House that a tweet is not an official order and if the president is ordering the Navy to end the Trident Review Board of Gallagher, he needs to do so in writing, according to five current and two former military officials.

Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was then demoted to chief.

His lawyers have accused the Navy of trying to remove the SEAL designation in retaliation for Trump’s decision last week to restore Gallagher’s rank.

Rear Adm. Charlie Brown, a Navy spokesman, responded Thursday: “The Navy follows the lawful orders of the President. We will do so in case of an order to stop the administrative review of SOC Gallagher’s professional qualification. We are aware of the President’s tweet and we are awaiting further guidance.”

Trump tweeted Thursday, “This case was handled very badly from the beginning” and he urged those involved to “Get back to business!”

Under the review procedure, a five-person board would convene Dec. 2 behind closed doors. It would include one SEAL officer and four senior enlisted SEALs, according to the two U.S. officials. Gallagher can appear once before the board on Dec. 4 but without his lawyers. He can dispute the evidence given to the board that will include his conviction and call witnesses.

Gallagher can appeal any final decision that will be made by the Naval Personnel Board, which will take into account Green’s input and the board’s recommendations.

Trump’s initial order in Gallagher only referred to restoring his rank, but it did not explicitly pardon the SEAL for any wrongdoing.