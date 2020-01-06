House to debate limiting Trump’s military actions against Iran

WASHINGTON ― House lawmakers will begin deliberations this week on a new war powers resolution designed to limit the president’s military actions against Iran, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday.

The action is the latest flashpoint in a partisan rift over the U.S. strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. It comes amid growing tumult in Washington, as lawmakers grapple with a highly-charged impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and prepare for November’s presidential election.

The resolution also follows White House announcements that more than 3,000 troops are headed to the Mideast after a U.S. drone killed Soleimani, the head of an elite arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on Iraqi soil last week.

President Donald Trump threatened Sunday on Twitter that the U.S. military will “quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” if Iran attacks Americans.

Democrats have already pushed back against that idea. The resolution would reassert Congress’s oversight responsibilities “by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days,” Pelosi said in a letter to congressional Democrats.

In a separate statement Saturday, she blasted the president’s actions and comments as “provocative, escalatory and disproportionate” and said it “continues to put servicemembers, diplomats and citizens of America and our allies in danger.”

Pelosi and other Democrats have argued the administration initiated hostilities without an Authorization for Use of Military Force, consultation of the Congress and without the articulation of a strategy to either the Congress or the public.

This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you’re not a dictator. https://t.co/VTroMegWv0 — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) January 5, 2020

Pelosi said the resolution will be similar to the war powers authorization that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., filed in the Senate that would require any hostilities with Iran to be approved by Congress through a declaration of war or new war authorization. The resolution is "privileged,” which means Kaine can force a full-chamber debate and vote, though it was not clear Monday morning when that might happen.

Meanwhile, Republicans have sought to bolster support for Trump in recent days. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., said in a recent tweet that “while Democrats are trying to remove President Trump from office, the President is focused on removing terrorists from the face of the earth.”

Fox News reported that Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is circulating a resolution in the Senate that would commend the Trump administration for killing Soleimani. A vote on that issues could place Democrats in a difficult position of praising the president’s actions while simultaneously condemning them.

Democratic lawmakers have not only complained publicly that the strike may violate the executive branch’s authorities for the use of military force, but complained about the lack of advance notification by the White House, traditionally given to key congressional leaders, such as Pelosi, and heads of the congressional armed services committees.

Under the War Powers Resolution in 1973, the president is required to notify Congress within 48 hours of any military action and prohibits the president from continuing that action for more than 60 days without an authorization for use of force from Congress.

It specifies that lawmakers must be informed “in writing, setting forth … the constitutional and legislative authority under which such introduction took place, and the estimated scope and duration of the hostilities or involvement.”

The law also requires the president to “provide such other information as the Congress may request in the fulfillment of its constitutional responsibilities with respect to committing the nation to war and to the use of United States Armed Forces abroad.”

Two top Democrats―Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer―called for the Trump administration to immediately declassify the White House notification to Congress of the initiation of hostilities against Iran, pursuant to the War Powers Act of 1973.

Work on the House war powers resolution will be led by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who worked previously for the CIA and was an analyst for the Pentagon who specialized in Shia militias.

Some Democrats have argue the underlying rationale for the strike was flawed. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday he has not seen intelligence suggesting that killing Soleimani would prevent the planning of future attacks against the U.S.

“I don't think the intelligence supports the conclusion that killing a top Iranian official is going to either stop plotting or improve American security,” Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent comments that the strike saved American and European lives, Schiff said, was Pompeo’s “personal opinion, not an intelligence conclusion.” The attack on Soleimani, he said, increased the risk of war with Iran.

Referencing the Iraqi parliament’s unanimous vote Sunday to expel U.S. forces from the country following the U.S. military strike, Schiff said that would complicate the U.S. fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, “because we're not going to be able to, I think, protect a small number of forces there.

“So we’re either going to have to send more forces or have to withdraw the forces that we have,” he said. “So, strategically, I think we have already seen setbacks.”