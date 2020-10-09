Will Trump sell F-35s to UAE? Congress wants him to show his work.

WASHINGTON ― Two key Democrats are voicing “numerous questions” over President Donald Trump’s potential sale of Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft to the United Emirates, and accused him of rushing a deal for political advantage instead of thinking through potentially dire national security implications.

Their letter Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., ― after skepticism from Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho ― was a sign the fast-moving sale may slow to a halt on Capitol Hill.

The duo questioned whether the sale to Abu Dhabi, which has security ties to Russia and China, would compromise the F-35, an advanced and sophisticated stealth warplane, and whether it such a sale would set off a Mideast arms race in which Iran seeks advanced warplanes from Russia and China?

How would the administration ensure the F-35′s sensitive technology isn’t threatened by the Abu Dhabi’s ties to China (which sold it Wing Loong drones) and Russia (who is selling it the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, Pantsir S-1 missile defense system and Kornet-E anti-tank missile system)? Has the UAE agreed to terminate cooperation and purchases with Russia and China?

Warning that, “U.S. national security and the safety of American troops could be seriously compromised by this sale,” they said the administration’s “breakneck speed,” on the sale “seems more tied to the political calendar than a sober deliberation about regional security.”

The F-35 program has grown to eight partner nations and six foreign military sales customers. “Have you, or will you,” the lawmakers wanted to know, “consult with our partners about these risks and their views of this potential sale to the UAE concluding the sale?”

Reuters reported that Washington and Abu Dhabi hope to have an initial agreement on the sale of F-35 in place by Dec. 2, as the Trump administration studies how to structure a deal without running afoul of Israel. That news came on the heels of an agreement that the UAE normalize relations with Israel.

That timeline would be, “an extremely accelerated schedule, for interagency review, consultation with Congress, and preparation for [finalizing the deal] ― a process that can take months, if not longer,” the lawmakers wrote. “It has traditionally taken months for a complete and comprehensive interagency review of a proposed sale of this importance and sensitivity.”

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Thompson, 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, launches an F-35A Lightning II while Airman 1st Class Ashlin Randolph, a 380th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, gives the signal to proceed recently on the Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flightline. Thompson is the first female to fly an F-35A Lightning II into combat. She was also launched by an all-female maintenance crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

Aside from key questions about how many aircraft were requested, the timeline for the sales process and delivery, the lawmakers wanted to know how the Trump administration had determined the sale would not jeopardize Israel’s “qualitative military edge,” or QME.

Any arms sale must satisfy a longstanding agreement with Israel that states any U.S. weapons sold to the region must not impair Israel’s QME, guaranteeing U.S. weapons furnished to Israel are “superior in capability” to those sold to its neighbors.

Reuters reported that studying ways to make the F-35 more visible to Israeli radar systems, two sources told Reuters. A working idea was for Israeli air defenses to be able to detect the UAE F-35s with technology that effectively defeats the stealth capabilities of the jets.

If the aircraft would be reduced in their capabilities, the lawmakers wanted to know precisely how, with “a detailed written and graphic comparison.”

Agencies and congressional committees that would normally be involved in such a sale have been left confused and frustrated by Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner’s secret push to sell the F-35, CNN reported last month. The negotiations have reportedly been led by the National Security Council’s senior director for the Middle East, Miguel Correa.

While many of the headlines surrounding the sale have focused on Israel’s QME, the UAE’s connections to Russia and China also present the Trump administration with serious questions. It’s unlikely that Abu Dhabi, which has developed those ties as a strategic hedge against its relationship with Washington would give them up, said Samuel Ramani, a Mideast researcher at Oxford University.

“The UAE is looking at foreign policy in a multipolar and global sense, it’s looking at the U.S. as a core partner, but it’s also trying to diversify with Russia, with China with India, Brazil, the Turks, and non-Western countries,” Ramani said. “Weapons development with Russia is a way of signaling to the United States that if you don’t back on our line on Iran if you’re not confident about having a long term military presence in the Gulf and defend us, we can go elsewhere and we will go elsewhere.”

Ramani said there’s a parallel between the UAE’s purchase of Russian military hardware and Turkey’s, which led to its expulsion from the F-35 program.

“I don’t think it’ll be the last time we’ll see the UAE and Russia together on a common front, given their common interests, given their security partnerships,” Ramani said. “When you see what’s happening in Libya, and think ‘where will this be five years or 10 years down the line,’ I would say a stronger partnership.”