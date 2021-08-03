No. 2 US diplomat says repeal Iraq war authorization, Biden doesn’t need it

WASHINGTON ― U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday that the Biden administration supports repeal of the war authorization Congress provided in 2002 to invade Iraq, teeing up action in the Senate on Wednesday.

Sherman made the remarks at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, where top lawyers for the Pentagon and State Department said repeal would not impact ongoing military operations or the ability to protect U.S. troops in Iraq.

“I want to state clearly that the Biden-Harris administration believes the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force against Iraq has outlived its usefulness and should be repealed” Sherman said.

“For the State Department, repealing the 2002 AUMF would not effect our diplomatic initiatives, and the administration has made clear that we have no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF.”

The administration also supports an eventual repeal of the 2001 AUMF, which authorizes war in Afghanistan and undergirds other U.S. counter-terror operations. It and the 2002 AUMF, should be replaced “as needed, clear, narrow and specific frameworks,” Sherman said.

Officials also offered Republicans, who are worried that repealing the 2002 AUMF would embolden Iran and undermine counter-terror operations, their reassurances the president can continue to strike Iranian backed militias under his constitutional authority to defend American troops.

Republicans called for the hearing ahead of the panel’s consideration on Wednesday of a bill from Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., to repeal the 2002 and 1991 war authorizations.

After years or efforts to repeal the post-9/11 authorizations of the use of military force, the action marks the most significant progress yet. President Joe Biden’s support for repeal is likely to galvanize Democrats, who are expected to face opposition from most but not all Republicans.

The House voted to terminate the 2002 AUMF, 268-161, on June 17, with 49 Republicans voting to repeal.

In February and June, Biden did not invoke the 2002 AUMF when he conducted strikes in Syria and Iraq at sites used by Iranian-backed militia groups. He invoked his authority under the U.S. Constitution’s Article II to defend and protect U.S. personnel.

“President Biden did not need the 2002 AUMF to protect American interests in June, and our current assessment is that we will not need the 2002 AUMF in the foreseeable future,” Sherman said. “If we do need additional authorities, we will not hesitate to seek those authorities.”

At the hearing, Pentagon General Counsel Caroline Krass said the repeal would not effect the military campaign against the Islamic State and other terror groups. Neither would repeal impede the U.S. military’s ability to respond to other significant threats from Iranian-backed militias, she said, adding later that the Defense Department has no objections to repeal.

Further, the 2002 authorization isn’t necessary for detentions at Guantanamo Bay or Islamic State members abroad, a top attorney at the State Department, Richard Visek, told the panel. Officials said the 2001 authorization has been used in the counter-ISIS fight.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s top Republican, Sen. Jim Risch, of Idaho, argued repealing the 2002 could be read as a “sign of weakness” toward Iran. Risch touted the 2002 authorization as a basis for President Donald Trump’s fatal airstrike against Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020, which he said sent an appropriately strong message to Tehran.

“Coupled with troop reductions across the Middle East, I’m concerned that the repeal of the 2002 AUMF only adds to the wrong message the administration, and I think all of us, are already sending to Iran, our allies, and the region,” Risch said.

“A repeal of this authority amplifies Iranian messages that they are ejecting the U.S. from the region, rewards Iranian proxies for attacks against Americans, and decreases U.S. leverage in the nuclear talks in Vienna, indeed if we have any leverage.”

Sherman, Visek and Krass testified, however, that Trump only used the 2002 AUMF as a reinforcing authority in its strike against Soleimani and that the Trump administration used Article II as its primary authority. Further, Sherman argued that repeal signals the Iraqi government, whose sovereignty the U.S. respects, is now a partner.

“Senator, I understand your concern and messaging is very important, but in my own view repeal says we have succeeded, repeal says that the time of Saddam Hussein is over,” Sherman said. “My view and the view of the administration is that repealing the 2002 AUMF is a sign of strength, of success, of moving forward in history.”

Still, some Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, were leery of repeal without a replacement, after a track record of failed efforts, including in 2015, despite President Barack Obama’s backing, and 2018, despite the backing of then-SFRC Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

“I’m concerned that the prospect of this body ever approving an AUMF to deal with the ongoing threat represented by ISIS, the Taliban, al-Qaeda and other like groups would never pass this body,” Romney said. “The idea that we’re going to come up with some new AUMFs is just not realistic.”