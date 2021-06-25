2021 Best for Vets: Employers Survey

My Kinderspot Story - USAF Maj Jacque Vasta Need child care? The United States Air Force is testing an app for that! Kinderspot, the brainchild of Former AFMC Airman Maj. Jacque Vasta, aims to help U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) families on Air Force installations to sublet child care spots at their home station or find spots at a location they will visit temporarily. All this can be done on the Kinderspot app. Kinderspot is available for both Apple and Android devices. For more information, visit http://carewecanshare.com Length 2 minutes A production of AFPC/PA 2021