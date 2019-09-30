CAIRO — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, the latest in a series of airstrikes by the U.S. in the North African country over the past 10 days.

Monday’s statement by U.S. Africa Command says seven militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier in southwest Libya.

AFRICOM conducts third airstrike in a week against ISIS-Libya members The strike, which targeted ISIS-Libya terrorist in southwest Libya, follows concern from AFRICOM about violent extremists taking advantage of Libya’s political instability, and using the situation as an opportunity for growth.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations at the command, says the airstrike aimed at “disrupting the terrorists’ planning, training, and activities.”

This is the fourth the U.S. airstrike in Libya since Sep. 19. The spike came after more than a year hiatus. The airstrikes killed at least 43 militants.