Iran says ‘fierce attack has begun’ as rockets hit Iraq bases with American troops

The Pentagon says Iran has fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American troops at al-Asad and Irbil.

The Pentagon said it was working on a battle damage assessment.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Pentagon said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

A statement from Iran said the “fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”

Iran claimed it had fired dozens of ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base housing coalition troops at al-Asad, according to Iran state-run media.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani under the code “Ya Zahra” by firing dozens of ground-to-ground missiles, occupying the air base of the terrorist army and the American invaders at the 'Ain al-Assad base" Iran state-run media Iranian Students News Agency reported.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday night: “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

A U.S. defense official told Military Times that nine rockets hit the al-Asad air base. Another official said U.S. Central Command was monitoring the situation but could not confirm of Iran fired ballistic missiles at the bases housing coalition troops.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

“In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region," the Pentagon said.

There were unconfirmed rumors on social media of a rocket attack near Taji.

The IRGC called warned the U.S. not to retaliate.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the Guard said.

Iranian military officials and political elites have called for retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed revered Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

It’s unknown at this time what type of ballistic missile was fired by Iran. Iran has a vast array of missiles, with some capable of hitting Israel and Eastern Europe.

The Shahab 1 and Qiam missiles boast ranges of 300 km and 800 km respectively and may have been in range to strike the Iraqi bases.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” the Pentagon said.

This story is breaking and Military Times will update the story as more information is available. The Associated Press contributed to this story.