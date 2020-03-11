Two U.S. service members killed as more than 15 rockets slam Iraqi base housing coalition troops

At least three people were killed, including two U.S. service members, in a rocket attack in Iraq, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The official said 10 people were injured. Several other U.S. officials confirmed that U.S. troops had been killed and injured, but did not provide numbers. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to give details of the attack ahead of the public announcement.

Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base. He provided no details.

Shortly after the attack news reports emerged that the third person killed was a UK national. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said that the government is "aware of an incident involving UK service personnel at Camp Taji, Iraq. An investigation is underway, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for a number of years. There are as many as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterror missions.

Officials did not say what group they believe launched the rocket attack, but Kataib Hezbollah or another Iranian-backed Shia militia group is likely.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a late December rocket attack on a military base in Kirkuk that killed a U.S. contractor, prompting American military strikes in response.

That in turn led to protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. They were followed January 3 by a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's most powerful military officer, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, of which Kataib Hezbollah is a member.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Kataib Hezbollah been designated a “foreign terrorist organization” by the State Department since 2009.

The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time). Assessment and investigation ongoing, follow @OIRSpox & @SecMedCell for updates. https://t.co/oNgNfCEYG7 — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) March 11, 2020

A truck with a make-shift rocket launch platform was found south of the area with three Katyusha rockets, according to the Iraq security media cell.

The rocket attack is reminiscent of the deadly Dec. 27, 2019 attack against the Iraqi Kirkuk military installation that resulted in the death of an American contractor.

The U.S. blamed an Iran-backed Shia militia known as Kata-ib Hezbollah, and launched retaliatory airstrikes against the group.

The incident nearly led to a broader conflict with Iran following a decapitation strike in early January that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

play_circle_filled What it’s like to survive a deadly rocket attack and the Iranian missile barrage in Iraq “Second rocket, third rocket came I thought: “This is it, we are getting rocketed.” Lights went out and darkness set in as rockets continued to hail on us."

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting two Iraqi bases on January 8 as retaliation for Soleimani’s death.

No U.S. troops were killed in the Iran ballistic missile strike but more than 100 troops have since been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

The U.S. has fingered Iran as responsible for dozens of rocket attacks targeting bases housing U.S. and coalition troops and has warned Tehran to halt the attacks.

This is a developing story. Stay with Military Times for updates.