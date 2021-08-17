Following the rapid capitulation of Afghan forces and the evacuation of the American embassy, chaos descended on the effort to save those who risked their lives to help the U.S.
Thousands remained trapped.
The Pentagon said it is ramping up plans to evacuate as many as 22,000 Afghans by President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. But for those unable to get out, the future is bleak.
Days after the capital of Afghanistan fell, Military Times Senior Managing Editor Howard Altman spoke via Skype to a former interpreter for the U.S. still stuck in the city, frantically looking for a way out for he and his family.
Howard Altman is an award-winning editor and reporter who was previously the military reporter for the Tampa Bay Times and before that the Tampa Tribune, where he covered USCENTCOM, USSOCOM and SOF writ large among many other topics.
More In News
“OSI’s review will be thorough to ensure we obtain the facts regarding this tragic incident,” Stefanek said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased.”
U.S. Southern Command has established Joint Task Force-Haiti to conduct U.S. military operations in support of the USAID-led foreign disaster assistance mission.
While progress was made, there was little faith that they could sustain without a U.S. presence.
The informal network has helped some leave Afghanistan and still more ask.
In Other News
Load More
While progress was made, there was little faith that they could sustain without a U.S. presence.
The informal network has helped some leave Afghanistan and still more ask.
Midshipmen will sport the uniform on 9/11.
The division regularly trains on seizing and securing airfields.
Answers to all your questions about the past, present, and future of U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan.