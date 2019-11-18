In a culture where work, social, and family lives are often intertwined, more and more often, we find ourselves considering our colleagues, friends, and acquaintances to be a kind of extended family. And when the holidays roll around, just like any family, these tight-knit clans have their own set of annual traditions, dictating everything from who brings the casserole to the potluck, to whose turn it is to snatch the last slice of pumpkin pie.

The team at IHG® Army Hotels is no different. It’s always been part of our philosophy to treat guests and colleagues like family, but you’ll find even more evidence of that commitment during the Thanksgiving holiday. During the month of November, each hotel on post preserves its own little set of Thanksgiving traditions to help express gratitude for the staff who continue to support the brand’s mission, even on the last Thursday of the month.

The holiday festivities at many IHG Army Hotels include a hefty dose of food and fellowship. Below, we’ve shared a few of the many favorite traditions that happen annually, on post.

At IHG Army Hotels on Fort Campbell, Fort Drum, Fort Hood, and Fort Buchanan, General Managers cook a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for their teams, while IHG Army Hotels on Fort Lee leaves the cooking to the professionals and brings in a local catering vendor to provide a huge meal for the staff.

The team on Hunter Army Airfield holds an annual potluck for their Thanksgiving celebration and spreads the gratitude beyond the post through charitable efforts - last year, they collected dog and cat food and made a sizable donation to the Savannah Animal Shelter. After their meal, it’s tradition for the staff to compete for prizes by playing games like Runaway Turkey - the object of which, is to find a hidden stuffed animal turkey. Before the conclusion of their festivities, the team always decorates the lobby with ornaments, on which they’ve written their holiday wishes, allowing the feeling of the day to live on throughout the season.

Other hotels on post forgo a group meal and instead, supplement each employee’s personal holiday feast, like the management team at IHG Army Hotels on Fort Leonard Wood. For five years running, each team member has received a gift card for a local grocery store to snag some extra Thanksgiving goodies. Any leftover cards are donated to the local food bank or given out to hotel staff as prizes throughout the year.